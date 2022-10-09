The car in which Alex Rodríguez could win back Jennifer López

Alex Rodríguez in the face of rumors of problems in the marriage of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, could look for the Bronx diva again and win her back with this acquisition that you will not believe. He reads on and find out…

Alex Rodriguez, the retired baseball star with incredible experience on teams like the MLB’s Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, is not the only magnificent side of this controversial figure, because He was also in the news since his breakup with singer Jennifer Lopez.

It’s clear that During his engagement with the diva from the Bronx, both enjoyed innumerable means of transportation including land, air and sea, but if we enter the impressive garage of the former baseball player, we will be able to notice a magazine of models that any car fan will fall in love with.

Notably Alex Rodríguez has an estimated fortune of 500 million dollars, a panorama that allows him to give luxury vehicles to his loved ones with the most spectacular and impressive models of the moment that clearly speak of the good taste of the businessman and athlete.

This scenario brings to mind the time he gave an incredible Porsche 911 GTS red color last model valued at 140,000 dollars, on a very special occasion to celebrate the birthday of a loved one, an event that was recorded and surprised everyone, since the person honored had not driven for 25 years, returning to the old days in this car that delivers 311km/h top speed, 427kw power, V6 biturbo engine and travel from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The lucky one in question was his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and in the face of rumors of marital problems with Ben Affleck, he could well win her back. in this luxurious sports car and resume the idyll that left thousands excited.

Jennifer Lopez with her Porsche 911 GTS

+ Video of JLo and Alex Rodríguez in the Porsche: