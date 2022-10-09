the abstinence ritual that would have collapsed his marriage with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has raised controversy for creating a routine healthy enough to continue competing as an NFL star, despite being 45 years old.

It is said that the price he has had to pay for having a strictly healthy life and a rigorous routinein exchange for great athletic longevity also seems to have taken its toll on his marriagemore now that his breakup with the model has come to light Gisele Bundchen.

Brady’s limited intake of unhealthy foods such as trans fats, consumes a large amount of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. He also has a rigorous stretching, flexibility and strength routine without weights, but one aspect that seems to have been unbearable for his wife is a planned sexual abstinence.





Tom Brady and his sexual abstinence ritual

​

In 2018, it transpired that Tom Brady has a strict privacy policy. sexual abstinence 24 hours before each match and this period can reach up to 72 hours for major games.

Although it is not known what studies Brady relied on, or if it is from personal experience, the idea that intercourse weakens athletes is common in society.

In fact, the scientific community has debunked the notion in several studies, but the withdrawal theory that benefits sports performance is still alive, despite studies and the passage of time.

Did abstinence collapse Brady and Gisele’s marriage?

​

According to Rada, an NFL insider revealed anonymously about the abstinence issue in Tom Brady and Gisele’s marriage: “That marriage has gone cold as iceGisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a huge sex drive and has told her friends that she needs more from him.

In a 2020 appearance on the Airmchair Expert podcast, Brady nervously confirmed that making love to his wife is never a “pre-game ritualNow, the NFL source alleges that, “she fears he has fallen in love with her. She told her friends that she can’t live without him anymore!”





Tom Brady receives support from a porn actress

​

Tom Brady received an offer of support during the traumatic separation experience. Brandi Love, porn actressused his Twitter account to make a explicit offer of help to Buccaneers quarterback.

Brandi Love wrote to the player with the nickname Mr McDreamy: “I’m really sorry to hear about the divorce. It’s probably the hardest thing for anyone, of any financial situation to go through.”

“YesIf you need a lap to cry on or if you need help relaxing, I can help.. I have thought about how to do it for a long time, “she added. He accompanied his words with a photo where she simulates that she is having relations with the NFL star.

And in a second image, she wrote: “I’m not a big fan of reverse cowgirls in real life but I’d do it for Tom Brady“, making it clear that his target is Brady.

read also