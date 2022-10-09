scientists reached the tallest tree in the Amazon

After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through the jungle, a team of scientists reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-story building.

The giant tree, whose crown protrudes above the canopy in the Iratapuru River Nature Reservein northern Brazil, is a vermelho angelim (dinizia excelsa) that It measures 88.5 meters in height and 9.9 meters in diameter.

It is the largest ever identified in the Amazon, scientists say. Researchers first spotted it on satellite images in 2019, as part of a 3D mapping project.







A journey full of obstacles

A team of academics, environmentalists and local guides mounted an expedition to try to reach it that same year.

But after a 10-day trek through rough terrain, exhausted, low on supplies, and with one team member taken ill, they had to turn back.

Three more expeditions to the remote Jari Valley region of the reserve, located on the border between the states of Amapá and Pará, reached several other giant trees, including the tallest Brazil nut tree ever recorded in the Amazon, 66 meters.

But the huge vermelho angelim remained elusive until the September 12-25 expedition, when researchers they traveled 250 kilometers by boat up the river with treacherous rapidsplus another 20 kilometers on foot through mountainous jungle terrain to reach it.

One of the members of this 19-member expedition was bitten by what the team doctor believes was a poisonous spider







But it was worth it, says forestry engineer Diego Armando Silva of the Federal University of Amapá, who helped organize the trip.

“It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. Simply divine,” Silva, 33, told AFP. “You are in the middle of this forest where humanity has never set foot before, with an absolutely exuberant nature.”

After camping under the huge tree, the group collected leaves, soil and other samples, which will now be analyzed to study questions such as the age of the tree (at least between 400 and 600 yearsSilva estimates) and to know why the region has so many giant trees and how much carbon they store.

About half the weight of giant trees is carbon absorbed from the atmospheresomething essential to help curb climate change, says Silva.

But despite their remoteness, the region’s giants are under threat.

Angelim vermelho wood is highly valued by loggers, and the Iratapuru reserve is being overrun by illegal gold minersfamous for causing ecological destruction, says Jakeline Pereira of the environmental group Imazon, who helped organize the expedition.

“We were very excited to make this find,” says Pereira. “It’s very important at a time when the Amazon is facing such frightening levels of deforestation.”

In the last three years, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 75% compared to the previous decade.

