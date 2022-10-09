MLB Robinson Canó 3 chances to win World Series ring

Robinson Cano He hasn’t played a single Major League game in a few months now. However, and curiously, the native of the Dominican Republic has three (3) chances to win a World Series ring Major League Baseball (MLB) 2022. The veteran was unable to stick with a team in the ‘Big Top’ in the regular season and went into free agency.

The native of the Dominican Republic was part of the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves during the regular role of the 2022 MLB Season; then, he would win a ring if any of these three teams is crowned in the ‘Fall Classic’.

The veteran already knows what it is to wear one of these jewels on his fingers since he was present when the New York Yankees became Major League champions in the 2009 season.

Robinson Canó had complications to stay in rhythm during the regular schedule of Major League Baseball (MLB) and was released. In a total of 33 games in which he saw action he hit for a poor .150 average.