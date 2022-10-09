Minute by minute Checo Pérez at the Japanese Grand Prix

Follow the incidents of the Japanese Grand Prix, the 18th date of Formula 1

RACECAST

OFFICIAL: Leclerc’s maneuver will be investigated.

Max Verstappen won by more than 25 points. Checo Pérez pressed until the last corner and Charles Leclerc went too far in the Casio Triangle; the Ferrari followed through and finished second, but this needs to be investigated by the FIA. Leclerc was not passed, because he skipped the track.

VERSTAPPEN Leclerc Czech Perez

LAST LAP…

3 minutes left. Checo fights for P2 against Leclerc… Verstappen P1 escaped.

Checo Pérez less than a second behind Leclerc. Attack on P2.

Checo Pérez already sees the rear wing of Leclerc’s Ferrari.

There are 12 minutes left and Checo Pérez three seconds behind Leclerc for P2. Max Verstappen in another race… got away. Those who have not been able to escape are Ocon vs. Hamilton and Vettel vs. Alonso. However, they have been able to defend themselves.

Hamilton has not been able to with Ocon. He catches up with her, but the Alpine’s top speed is what she defends herself with. Checo Pérez 4.2 seconds behind Charles Leclerc for second position.

Verstappen has controlled the race. Charles Leclerc loses pace and Checo Pérez is already six seconds behind. 22 minutes left…

Schumacher to the pits. Bad decision by Haas with the German driver. Verstappen is 4.8 seconds ahead of Leclerc and Checo remains P3 at 8.2 behind Charles.

Checo Pérez returns to third position. Verstappen leads Leclerc by 4.3 seconds.

Alonso and Ricciardo to the pits. Only Schumacher and Zhou remain at full wets. Verstappen is already P1.

Several pilots go for the intermediate tires. Alonso stayed on track, also Ricciardo and Schumacher.

Sebastian Vettel and Nicholas Latifi already went for the intermediate tires. Let’s see how those drivers fare.

RESET: With 40 minutes, the Japanese Grand Prix restarts. Verstappen in the lead with Leclerc second and Pérez third.

THE CARS LEAVE. All behind the safety car and all with extreme rain tires.

AT 2:15 THEY WILL RESUME THE RACE WITH A MOVING START… but there will be only 45 minutes left in the race.

Two laps must be completed under the green flag to make the race official. Otherwise no points will be awarded.

POINTS with 25% of the race

1st place – 6 points

2nd – 4

3rd – 3

4th – 2

5th – 1

We’ve got just under 40 mins of track time remaining And we are racing again! #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HawvyCZFQJ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

POINTS WITH 25 – 50% run

1st – 13 points

2nd -10

3rd – 8

4th – 6

5th – 5

6th – 4

7th – 3

8th – 2

9th – 1

POINTS 50- 75% of race

1st – 19

2nd – 14

3rd – 12

4th – 9

5th – 8

6th – 6

7th – 5

8th – 3

9th – 2

10th – 1

From 75% onwards full points are given. Impossible to achieve today in Japan.

Already with the drivers on top of the cars, race control suspended the relaunch…

AT 12:50 IN THE MORNING, THERE WILL BE DEPARTURE IN MOTION

The race is stopped. Red flag after lap 3…

One of the pilots who gained the most positions was Lance Stroll. The Canadian will restart 11th. Daniel Ricciardo also moved up positions, he is P8.

Alexander Albon had a problem with the car and that’s why he left. Sainz leaves due to shock. Vettel managed to stay on track just like Zhou and Gasly.

Carlos Sainz, with the rear of the Ferrari hit. Gasly with a piece of a sign. A Williams also in the dirt… race control stops the race. There is a red flag.

START: Charles Leclerc attacked Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman held him. Carlos Sainz lost the position with Checo Pérez. Good start for the Mexican.

Formation lap…all cars on intermediate wet tires

The Japanese national anthem has already been performed. The drivers go to their cars for the final preparations, to adjust and to start.

The open pit lane. Cars leave to take their exit box…

Pierre Gasly will start from the pitlane as they tore up Parc Fermé by changing the rear wing on his AlphaTauri. Maybe the team and the driver decided to sacrifice starting from the bottom, but they set up the car for a race in the rain.

LAP 3/53 🔴 RED FLAG 🔴 Drivers return to the pit lane as the rain intensifies #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/T06GMC6msw — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull)which could have already left him sentenced last Sunday in Singapore -where his partner won, the Mexican Sergio Czech Perez-, will have his second opportunity to mathematically score the championship of the Formula 1 this weekend, at Japanese Grand Prixwhich is disputed in Suzuka: the circuit owned by Slingthe motorcyclist of his team.

GRILLE OUTPUT

Verstappen Leclerc sainz Czech Perez Or with hamilton Alonso Russell Vettel Norris Ricciardo boots Tsunoda zhou Schumacher Albon Gasly* (penalized) Magnussen Stroll Latifi

A Suzuka, a technical track of 5,807 meters, with 18 curves, it is planned to give it 53 laps, to complete a route of 307.4 kilometers. In the dry, the Japanese circuit will run with tires from the hardest range of compounds: C1 -hard, recognizable by the white stripe-, C2 -medium, yellow stripe- and C3 -soft, red-.

The Japanese Grand Prix It was played for the first time in 1976, in Fuji; that hosted the last race of that year, played under a monsoon deluge and that decided the title in favor of the English James Hunt and to the detriment of the Austrian Niki Laudabrutally injured just a few weeks before in the Nurburgring German. A test and an epic sports duel that were perfectly documented in the cinema in the sensational film Rush.

Since then, and except in another three of the 35 editions in which he participated in the World Cup F1has always been disputed in Suzuka.

Red Bullwhich will also celebrate, except for true tragedy and thanks also to the magnificent contribution of Czech, the achievement of the Constructors’ World Cup; has already outlined the celebration of the revalidation of the title of Verstappen.

2 Related

In an ideal scenario: the house of his motorcyclist, Honda, with whom he has just strengthened relations and whose name will appear from next year on the bodywork of his cars and those of AlphaTauri his affiliate team.

For the Austrian team to celebrate the second big ‘Mad Max’ party, it must add eight points more than Leclerc and six more than Czech Perez in Suzuka.

There are several combinations (among them finishing sixth, the Monegasque not scoring and the Mexican not improving an eighth place), but the easiest to memorize is for the new idol of the Dutch fans to win the race with the fastest lap.

Yes Max Verstappen did not revalidate the title that no one doubts bears his name and surname, he would still have four more tests left before the end of the World Cup.

After Japanthe F1 will come to America. The United States Grand Prix will be played in Austin (Texas) one weekend before Mexicowhich will take place in Racetrack of The Rodriguez Brothers of the Mexican capital on October 30, where the local fans will be able to dream of a new victory for their idol.

interlacing, in Sao Paulowill host the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 13, exactly one week before yas marina host the last Grand Prix of the season, that of Abu Dhabi.