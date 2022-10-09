Mario Balmaseda: goodbye to a protagonist of Cuban cinema › Culture › Granma

This afternoon, the outstanding Cuban actor and playwright Mario Balmaseda passed away in Havana at the age of 81.

Born in Havana, he began his career as an actor at the National Theater of Cuba, where he joined the Dramaturgy Seminar and the Covarrubias Brigades. He then travels to Germany and learns about the experience of the Berliner Ensemble, a fundamental collective of the European theatrical avant-garde, founded by Bertolt Brecht, published by the National Council for the Performing Arts.

Upon his return, he developed a brilliant theatrical career linked to the Ocuje Trial Theater groups, directed by Roberto Blanco and Bertolt Brecht Political Theater, of which he became director. From that stage, his interpretation of Lenin stands out, in the play El carllón del Kremlin, with which he won one of the acting awards at the National Theater Festival, held in 1980.

Within his extensive work in Cuban cinema, his participation in films such as The man from Maisinicú, You have the word, In a certain way, The brigadista, In three and two, Se permuta and The useless death of my partner Manolo, among others. others. Mythical due to its credibility and historical rigor is his interpretation of Maceo, in the film Baraguá, by Jorge Massip.

His no less prolific work for television includes memorable performances that endure in the memory of several generations of Cubans, such as the main character in the telenovela Un bolero para Eduardo and the role of Reinier, in the series En silencio has had to be, where he shared the spotlight with another great of Cuban culture, the actor Sergio Corrieri.

For his lifelong work, he was awarded the National Theater Award, the National Television Award, and the National Film Award, and was awarded the Distinction for National Culture and the Juan Marinello and Alejo Carpentier orders.

Added to his indisputable talent, versatility and interpretive capacity are his fidelity to the Revolution and his inalienable commitment to his people, to whom he bequeaths an extensive and rigorous work.