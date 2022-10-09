Liguilla del Apertura 2022 Liga MX at the moment: this is how it would be playedMediotiempo

Already with two more guests to the Liguillawhich won the Repechage, the Opening Quarterfinals are taking shape, and if everything goes as before, there could be a National Classic in this coming round.

Tigres and Cruz Azul joined America, Rayados, Santos Laguna and Pachuca in the quarterfinals; in fact it is already the first confirmed series that will be between the Tuzos against those of the UANL. That confrontation nothing moves him.

Others will depend on what happens this Sunday between Toluca and FC Juárez, as well as in Puebla against Chivas.

If Toluca and Chivas advance

If of these two crosses pass the Red Devils and the Sacred Flockthere will be a duel between Chivas and America in the quarterfinals, and the other series would be Rayados vs. Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna against Toluca.

If Toluca and Puebla advance

With Toluca winning, but passing Puebla over Chivas, there will be a confrontation between America and La Franja, Rayados-Cruz Azul, Santos-Devils Rojos and Pachuca-Tigres.

If Juarez passes

On the other hand, if there is a surprise this Sunday and FC Juárez hits Toluca, those from the border will be rivals of Americano matter who qualifies between Chivas and Puebla. If the Guadalajara cast does so, they will go before Rayados and Santos against La Maquinain addition to the Pachuca-Tigers.

If Puebla and Juárez advance

In the last combination, if Juarenses and Puebla are the ones who reach the Quarterfinals, the first go with America, La Franja with Rayados, Santos vs. Cruz Azul and Pachuca vs. tigers.

Toluca vs. FC Juárez open the Sunday Repechage at 12:00 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, and later, at 4:30 p.m., Puebla receives Chivas.

How would the Liguilla Quarterfinals be played?

Until now, with what there have been of results until Saturday nightthe Liguilla would be played as follows, although due precautions must be taken, since there is only one closed key:

America (1) vs. ? (8)

Monterey (2) vs. ? (7)

Saints (3) vs. Blue Cross (6)

Pachuca (4) vs. Tigers (5)

* In bold the only sure match.