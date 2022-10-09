Lewandowski’s partners puncture

The barca He has marked 24 goals Come in League Y Champions. Twelve o’clock of them have been Robert Lewandowski. A dangerous symptom of dependence who has remembered for a moment the times of Messi and that it is convenient to solve soon because it has its dangers. Because the Pole has not appeared in the two big days of Champions (Milan Y Munich). And without him, it has been emptiness.

Among Dembele (two), ansu (two), Ferran (1), memphis (1) and raphinha (1) barely reach the 29% goals what the team has done Too few. Xavi, a lover of pure extremes, has chosen raphinha Y Dembele as Lewandowski’s titular companions. The Frenchman has four goals in the last 42 games. He is not, therefore, a goalscorer. And the Brazilian is shy. The goal of him in the Classic pre-season against Madrid in Las Vegas turned out encouraging for the azulgrana, but has not confirmed that hit that was supposed to him when he arrived from leedswhere he had scored eleven goals last year.

The substitute forwards (Ansu, Ferran and Memphis) have a top scorer profile than Dembélé and Raphinha, but they have had less minutes. ansu had a fit of magic in the Royal Sand that later he has not finished confirming, although it is obvious that he senses the goal much better than Dembélé and Raphinha. Xavi says what’s it gonna be important, but it does not put it as a headline. Ferran He has shown that he is a player capable of score a lot of goals. Guardiola came to compare his movements with those of Vardy. But Xavi has gone losing some faith and you need to click. Finally, memphis he is Barça’s sixth striker and now he is injured. The problem is aggravated if warns that the Barça midfielders, except for Kessie, who is playing littleThey are not great arrivals. The Ivorian, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have scored a goal. Busquets has not been released.

The partners of Lewandowskiwell, they are puncturing. Of course, his few goals do not exempt the Pole from responsibility, who was signed by Barça at 34 years old so that make a difference in all games, but above all in the important. And there ‘Lewis‘ has punctured because Xavi’s plan is geared much more towards finding specialists, on the wings and sides, to feed him. And while his associates have generally punctured, he has done it in two specific games with harsh consequences for the Barca, what is in the wire on the Champions and he’s going to need two magical nights and goals to save himself from a gigantic failure in Europe.