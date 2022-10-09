In Haiti they believe that the Government planned chaos to justify intervention

The Haitian government’s request to its international partners to the “immediate deployment of a specialized armed force” Aimed at confronting the serious situation in the country, it is considered “destabilizing” by some sectors and, presumably, the result of a “planned” action.

The Official Gazette of HaitiLe Moniteur, published this Friday that the Council of Ministers authorized the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to “ask for and get” that intervention “to put an end to the humanitarian crisis throughout the territory”.

The objective of the Government is “to quickly achieve a climate of security that allows the effective fight against cholera, resumption of fuel distribution and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals and the resumption of economic activities”.

Haiti is mired in a serious crisis in all areas that has practically paralyzed the country, and which has worsened since the assassination, in July 2021, of President Jovenel Moise.

A MANUFACTURED CHAOS?

According to the Government, the situation as a whole has led to the decision to request intervention. The risks of a major humanitarian crisisdue to the sudden resurgence of cholera, add to the situation of insecurity in practically the entire territory.

The blockade of oil terminals by armed gangs has had “catastrophic” consequences on the functioning of hospitalswhich have been forced to close their doors, in the availability of drinking water, in schools that cannot accommodate students and in the supply of food to the cities.

However, for the university professor and leader of a left-wing party, Camille Chalmers, the Government’s request it is the result of a “manufactured chaos to justify the occupation.

The politician, in addition, expressed this Saturday his “indignation” at the request for military intervention, stressing that Henry “has no competence or quality” to make such a request.

Charlmers, who denounced that for 16 months the country has been “under the rule” of the will of a single man, believes that the current situation is a “construction” to achieve that end that is the occupation.

“It’s all a strategy of preparation. There is a way to organize the chaos to push the population to the brink and call for a military occupation,” the professor declared through a radio station in Port-au-Prince.

During a speech last Wednesday, Henry said he wants clean water and medicines to reach the sick at a time when cholera has reappeared in the country, and for the companies that produce clean water to start working again.

“We want help for the country so that the fuel can reach the pumps everywhere, so that that all children can go to school safely and everyone can go about their business without fear and without worries,” he said on that occasion.

DESTABILIZE POPULAR MOVEMENTS

For the historian and writer Georges Eddy Lucien, this decision is not surprising because the regime “continues to be subject to the dictates of the international community” that ensures its maintenance in power, describing as “unscrupulous” the members of the Council of Ministers who consented to the request for help military.

The historian recalls that since 2016 there has been a popular movement in Haiti that the government has failed to stop despite the use of “banditry” and the Haitian police.

According to him, there is a confrontation between the popular movement, which demands better living conditionsand the project of the regime and the international community to maintain the current system (of government).

“There are no armed forces in the country. The idea is to put an end to popular movements, so military intervention is a necessity for that. What characterizes this crisis is the frequency of uprisings that we cannot control,” said Eddy Lucien to media in the capital.

Assuring that the history of the United Nations missions in Haiti have “contributed to weakening” the State, the political analyst believes that the current situation presented as a pretext to request a military intervention is a “incapacity created and justified”.

“They have created this incapacity at the level of the State and society. The situation is an organized chaos,” he criticized.