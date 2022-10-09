He is hated in Mexico for his time in the USA but says he sees El Tri with a good World Cup

Christian Pulisic / Gerardo Martino

October 08, 2022 4:55 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The tensions between the Mexican press and Gerardo Martino seem to reach their climax days after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Some journalists affirm that the performance of the Mexican National Team would be disappointing, since they do not see the Argentine team doing even a decent World Cup.

Given all the criticism and disqualification that Gerardo Martino received, it seems that he would finally be backed by a world football figure. Curiously known for his time as coach of the United States National Team: Jurgen Klinsman. A World Cup player as a player for the German national team has left a favorable prognosis for ‘Tata’.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

While Herrera speaks ill of Mexican soccer; what Messi thinks of the Tri

Acevedo reveals why Martino does not speak to him after not calling him El Tri, Ochoa suffers

“The group is difficult; especially with Argentina probably being the top favorite to qualify and then you have Poland and Saudi Arabia who will be difficult to play because they are in their region, the Middle East; they are used to playing in those places, but Mexico deserves it, they have a good team, so they must have the confidence to say: ‘we have to qualify’ and, once they qualify, in the round of 16, go game by game” Klinsmann commented.

Klinsmann assures that everything will calm down against Poland

“Once they play their first game in Doha, things will settle down, things will settle down. I see Mexico definitely qualifying because they have the talent, they have an experienced and high-quality coach in ‘Tata’ Martino; they just have to choose at the right time. The World Cup is about moments and you, as a coach, expect your players to choose well in that moment”, he concluded.