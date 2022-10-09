Gloria Trevi “lets her skirt be removed” on stage during a concert in California

Mexican singer Gloria Trevi has always been in the midst of controversy and this time was no exception since she openly “let” a man take her away the skirt on stage, surprising its thousands of fans who gathered at the concert offered in Stockton, California.

And it is that during her tour “Isla Divina World Tour”, by the United States, the 54-year-old Mexican, made her costume change on stage, with the help of her stylist, without having any hesitation to do it, on the contrary, she did of the most normal.

Her stylist helps her change her wardrobe and removes her skirt

The interpreter of “Everyone looks at me” shared the video of the curious and daring moment on his Instagram account, where he received praise from his followers on the social network, where they add up to almost 5 million.

“I already heard my race from Stockton!!!😱one here philosophizing very seriously and deeply about love and you with your things 🤣🤣😝 thank you for so much love #isladivinaworldtour”wrote the Mexican singer-songwriter.

And it is that while her stylist Jhonny kneels before her to remove her skirt for her wardrobe change, the whistles of the public were heard, question that Gloria Trevi took with a lot of humor and mischief, as is her style.

In the images Trevi can be seen wearing a silver body and a mini skirt of the same tonewhich Jhonny took from him, unleashing the euphoria of his audience.

The mischievousness of the Mexican

“Love has to be true…Just the way I like it…”, Trevi said as her stylist removed her skirt, then buckled the pink dress and handed her a flower.

The reactions of his followers were immediate, highlighting the production of the concert.

“Super happy, an unforgettable concert, super production 😍😍”, highlighted a netizen.

“I loved the concert, you were perfect,” wrote another follower of the Mexican star.

