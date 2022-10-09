forces Tik Tok to take action – El Financiero

The new Netflix series about the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer It has remained in the first place of the most viewed on the platform in Mexico.

However, the collateral reactions from some Internet users around this production has caused great concern from users who do not match the intentions of some viral challenges that arise from this trend.

Internet users ‘recreate’ scenes from the series on TikTok

In the Jeffrey Dahmer series, it is observed that after the man murders his victims, he takes instant photographs of them that he collects as a ‘trophy’.

This evidence was crucial for the police officers who searched Jeffrey’s home and arrested him. Later, at trial, these items, as well as a can full of acid, bloody tools and body parts of his victims, were part of what the prosecution presented to seek his conviction.

TikTok users took the episode of the photos as a reference to ‘recreate’ them and thereby join the new challenge of the social network, which is called ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s polaroid challenge’.

This consists of recording their reaction live while users watch the scenes of the murders; clips posted on TikTok have already garnered millions of views and views.

TikTok takes action

Initially, when the videos on TikTok began to go viral, they did not have any type of censorship on the part of the platform.

TikTok took action and took down the videos with the real photos and even censored some. After the measures, users who had disagreed with the challenge, due to the lack of sensitivity and lack of respect for the memory of Dahmer’s victims, thanked the platform for its decision, however others expressed their displeasure.

So far, TikTok has not issued any position on the controversy of the ‘Jeffrey Dahmer polaroid challenge’; However, it is not the first time that TikTok has received criticism for harboring other dangerous challenges that put the physical and emotional integrity of users at risk.

Who was Jeffrey Dahmer?

Jeffrey Dahmer was one of the serial killers whose case shocked thousands of Americans during the 1990s, due to crimes related to torture, murder and cannibalism, mainly against people of African descent.

However, after several years of impunity and despite the complaints that neighbors had made to the police about the terrible odors emanating from Jeffrey’s apartment, Tracey Edwards, his last victim managed to escape and ask for help.

The police arrived at Dahmer’s home and after a search discovered the photographs of the people he had murdered.

Jeffrey was arrested, tried, and in 1992 was sentenced to 16 life sentences.

The murder of Jeffrey Dahmer in prison

On November 28, 1994, Christopher Scarve he was assigned along with Dahmer and another inmate named Jesse Anderson to do some cleaning duties. For 20 minutes, they were left unattended in the gym’s bathrooms.

So he took advantage of the moment and hit the two men with a 20-inch (51-centimeter) bar that he had taken from the prison weight room. Both died from the impacts received with the metal bar.

For the deaths of Dahmer and Anderson, Christopher was sentenced to two more life sentences, adding three to his current sentence.

Initially, the Wisconsin man was said to have killed the men because “God told him to.” However, more than 20 years later, the murderer would have made some statements to the New York Post, where he revealed what motivated him to kill the serial killer.