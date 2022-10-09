Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rules out his run for president

The emotional moment between a fan and “The Rock” in Mexico 1:08

(CNN) — Many expected Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to run for President of the United States, but instead the beloved actor and businessman prefers to focus on his daughters.

A run for president is “out of the question,” Johnson told Tracey Smith on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I love our country and everyone in it,” the WWE legend said in the interview. “I also love being a dad. And that’s the most important thing for me, being a dad. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

The Rock is the father of three: Jasmine Lia, 6, and Tiana Gia, 4, both daughters of his wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone Alexandra, 21, from a previous marriage.

“I know what it was like to be on tour and to be so busy that I was absent for many years,” he said.

Admired around the world, a 2021 poll found that 58% of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. In the same poll, 58% said they would support actor Matthew McConaughey.

Last year, the 50-year-old produced and starred in two major movies, “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Notice,” premiered his sitcom “Young Rock,” saw his company Teremana Tequila experience unprecedented growth, and became the most followed American on Instagram.