Despite the defeat, Yépez ignited SL with a historic HR
ST. LUIS – After spending seven seasons in the minor leagues, including a lengthy stint this year after suffering a forearm injury, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez was more than ready when he got a chance Friday.
However, it wasn’t long after he hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning as he pinch-hit – the first time for the Cardinals in playoff history – that Yepez watched helplessly, along with the rest of his teammates. , how the Phillies came from behind in the ninth inning to take game 1 of the Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium.
In addition to stealing the game, the Phillies also snatched the Venezuelan’s chance to be the hero of the day. The 24-year-old came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the seventh leg to detonate a 363-foot cannon shot off countryman Jose Alvarado.
Yepez, who joined Ben Francisco (2011) as the only players in postseason history to hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning from a scoreless game, was given a grand reception by his teammates and celebrated by the 45,911 fans in attendance at Busch Stadium.
“I was just trying to see the ball and hit it,” said Yepez, who is the first player since Evan Longoria (2008) to homer off the first pitch he sees in the playoffs. “It was a good pitch. I was able to knock it out of the park.”
Despite admitting that the loss was one of the most heartbreaking in his career, Yepez said he is confident in the Cardinals’ chances of evening the best-of-three series on Saturday.
“Look, it’s a tough loss. I’m not going to lie to you,” said the man from Caracas. “We still have two games ahead of us and we are going to win them.”