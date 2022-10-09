Sports

Czech explodes against the organization of the Japanese GP

Photo of CodeList CodeList56 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

barely in the second turn of Japanese Grand Prix, date 18 of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Carlos Sainzof ferrariafter skidding spectacularly in the wet suzuka circuitwhich caused his departure, as well as the abandonment of Alex Albanone came stamp that bordered on the incredible.

And it is that when they were cars on trackwas already in the same a cranewhich caused the annoyance for example of the mexican pilot of Red Bull, Sergio “Checo” Perez.

“Isn’t it clear that we never want to see a crane on the runway?”, sentenced the aztec flyer over the radio with his engineer, seeing that huge unit.

Sainz accident

After the incident of Spanish Sainzrace control announced the Safety Car by yellow flagsbut the drivers were still turning when the crane entered to remove the car.

This situation caused besides the anger of Pérez, that of Pierre Gasleyof AlphaThauridue to the danger that this vehicle while they are still rollingbecause he had not been notified of the Red flag.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList56 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

What does Max Verstappen need to be world champion in Japan? Halftime

3 days ago

Historic feat: Puerto Rico gets to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Basketball World Cup for the first time

2 weeks ago

Will he play for Real Madrid? Guardiola’s blunt response on the exit clause that Erling Haaland would have

4 days ago

great reception has had the symbolic ballot that put Deportivo Cali up for ‘sale’

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button