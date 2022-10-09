Czech explodes against the organization of the Japanese GP

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.10.2022 02:04:53





barely in the second turn of Japanese Grand Prix, date 18 of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Carlos Sainzof ferrariafter skidding spectacularly in the wet suzuka circuitwhich caused his departure, as well as the abandonment of Alex Albanone came stamp that bordered on the incredible.

And it is that when they were cars on trackwas already in the same a cranewhich caused the annoyance for example of the mexican pilot of Red Bull, Sergio “Checo” Perez.

“Isn’t it clear that we never want to see a crane on the runway?”, sentenced the aztec flyer over the radio with his engineer, seeing that huge unit.

How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track? We lost Jules because of that mistake. What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!! I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track! – Sergio Pérez (@SCHecoPerez) October 9, 2022

Sainz accident

After the incident of Spanish Sainzrace control announced the Safety Car by yellow flagsbut the drivers were still turning when the crane entered to remove the car.

This situation caused besides the anger of Pérez, that of Pierre Gasleyof AlphaThauridue to the danger that this vehicle while they are still rollingbecause he had not been notified of the Red flag.