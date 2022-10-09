World

Criminal Leader Suspected of Multiple Murders Arrested in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican Police reported this Saturday the arrest of the alleged leader of the Playita criminal organization, who is suspected of multiple murders committed in the island’s metropolitan area.

The capture, in which personnel from the US Marshal’s Task Force also participated, took place the day before in a beach apartment located in the northern town of Arecibo, which is rented by the local basketball team.

Against the detainee, identified as Gabriel Pereira Cruz, there were two state arrest warrants for violation of the Puerto Rico Weapons Law.

According to the police statement, Pereira Cruz is linked to numerous murders committed in the metropolitan area, where the Playita gang operated.

Among these crimes of which he is suspected is a massacre perpetrated last July in a public housing complex in San Juan, where four men died.

The Police explained that they launched the operation after receiving confidential information about the location of the fugitive in the aforementioned apartment in the Atlantic beach complex.

According to the investigation, that apartment is rented by the Capitanes de Arecibo basketball team for one of its players, who was not identified.

During the arrest, the agents seized a Nissan Sentra vehicle with a missing person’s lien from the town of San Germán and a firearm.

