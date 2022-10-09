Crimea | War Russia – Ukraine | Crimean bridge catches fire after truck bomb explosion | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | Kerch Strait | VIDEO | WORLD

A truck exploded on the bridge crimeawhich caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of a train that was moving in the direction of the annexed peninsula of Ukraine and left the infrastructure partially damaged, as reported today by the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC).

“Today at 03.07 GMT in the automobile part of the bridge of crimea from the side of the Taman Peninsula (in front of the Kerch Peninsula), a truck exploded, which caused the fire of seven fuel tanks of a train moving in the direction of the Crimean peninsula”, indicated the Committee, according to the TASS agency.

According to this Russian agency, “There was a partial collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge”, said. The arch over the navigable part was not damaged.

A view shows a fire on the Kerch Bridge at dawn in Crimea, on Oct. 8, 2022.

The NAC stressed that the circumstances of the explosion are being clarified.

According to preliminary data from the adviser to the governor of crimeaOleg Kryuchkov, there have been no injuries or deaths.

Rail and car traffic has been suspended on the bridge and work has begun to launch a ferry service across the Kerch Strait, according to Acting Transport Minister Nikolai Lukahsneko, according to TASS.

Navigation in the strait has not been interrupted at the moment, assured the Federal Agency for Maritime Transport and Inland Waters (Rosmorrechflot).

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinordered the creation of a government commission, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“In connection with the emergency on the Crimean bridge, Vladimir Putin received briefings from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, and Transport Minister Gennadi Saveliev, as well as from heads of law enforcement agencies.”he indicated, according to the RIA Nóvosti agency.

He explained that Putin instructed the prime minister to set up a commission “to find out the causes of the incident and eliminate the consequences as soon as possible.”

It will also include the heads of the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, representatives of the National Guard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Saveliev and Kurenkov left for the scene, Peskov added.

The adviser to the Governor of Crimea in turn warned that “many false enemy information” about the incident is circulating, for which he asked only to pay attention to “official information”.

For the Kremlin, an attack on the Crimean bridge would be a red line that would not allow it to go unanswered, as they have repeated on several occasions from the Presidency and the Ministry of Defense.

In May 2018, Putin inaugurated the car section over the bridge of crimea over the strait Kerchthe longest in Europe with its 19 kilometres, in order to break the isolation of the peninsula.

At the end of 2019, the railway section over the bridge was also inaugurated, condemned by both Ukraine and the West, which continue to consider the peninsula part of Ukrainian territory.