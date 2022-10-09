Club Barcelona reported that Lionel Messi will have his statue at the Camp Nou

Barcelona is preparing a tribute to Messi, a player who stood out worldwide with the team colors.

Barcelona experienced one of its best times, having Messi in a large number of matches, which is why they have decided to place a statue in the stadium.

Messi said goodbye with tears to the team with which he won all the titles.REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo.

Joan Laporta, president of the team, was in charge of advancing this project.

“Of course Messi will have his statue next to that of Johan Cruyff in front of the Camp Nou and we don’t expect anything to do it, the decision has been made and is underway,” Laporta said in an interview with La Vanguardia.

Messi has been out of Barcelona for more than a year, he is currently a Paris Saint-Germain player, but in recent weeks it has been rumored that he could return to Spain after not revoking with the Parisian team.

Reports indicate that Messi will determine his future once the 2022 Qatar World Cup is over.

Of course Messi will have his statue next to that of Johan Cruyff, club president Joan Laporta said.REUTERS/Pablo Morano.

Messi was trained in football at Barcelona until 2005 when he received the opportunity in the first team where he stood out until 2021.

The Argentine in the Blaugrana club achieved 672 goals, being the highest scorer in the history of the Catalan team.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Messi announced that Qatar could be his last World Cup.