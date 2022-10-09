broadcast time and channel Repechaje Liga MX 2022Halftime

After turning the campaign around, the Cruz Azul machine on fire will seek to consummate his pass to the League MX playoffbut his rival will not be easy at all when receiving the Lion, this Saturday for the 2022 Opening Repechage.

How do they get there?

The Machine closed the season with four wins in a row and added with Potro Gutiérrez 16 of 21 possible points to jump from the bottom of the standings to seventh place in the general table with 24 points.

As locals they played nine games, where they got five winsone draw and three losses, scoring 15 but conceding 12 goals, so they should pay special attention to the defensive issue.

The bad news for the Celestials is that once again Ramiro Funes Mori will miss a game due to injury, although the good news will be that John Escobar may be back after several weeks of absence.

Latest results Cruz Azul

Blue Cross 2-1 Chivas | Matchday 17

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Matchday 15

Blue Cross 2-1 Leon | Matchday 16

Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan | Matchday 14

Rayados 3-2 Cruz Azul | Matchday 13

While León had a very unstable tournament as he had both negative and positive streaks, although in the end they managed to qualify in the 10th place with 22 units after not having done it in Clausura 2022.

Those from Guanajuato had a hard time adding units away from home, since in nine matches they were only able to win eight points Product of two wins, two draws but five setbacks, they scored nine and allowed 15 goals against.

Fidel Ambriz He recognized that the football year of La Fiera has not been ideal, but football gives revenge and they will have it this Saturday, for which he indicated that they should not miss it.

“The tournament has been bad in its regular phase, we have been irregular, two coaches in one year and there is not that regularity to which we had accustomed our fans, but it also seems to me that We are in that process of becoming more consistent and what better chance than going to the Liguilla”.

Latest results Leon

Leon 2-2 Tijuana | Matchday 17

Leon 3-1 Queretaro | Matchday 15

Blue Cross 2-1 Leon | Matchday 16

Tigers 0-1 Leon | Matchday 14

Leon 1-0 Juarez | Matchday 13

This was the general table of Liga MX 2022

America 38 Monterey 38 Saints 33 Pachuca 32 tigers 30 Toluca 27 Blue Cross 24 Puebla 22 goats 22 lion 22 Juarez 19 Necaxa 19 Saint Louis 18 Mazatlan 17 Tijuana 17 Cougars 14 Atlas 13 Queretaro 9

possible alignments

Blue Cross

Jesus Crown Julio Cesar Dominguez Joseph Abram Raphael Guerrero Rodrigo Huesca Ignatius Rivero Erik Lyra Carlos Rodriguez Angel Romero Uriel Antuna Gonzalo Carneiro

Lion

Rodolfo Cota William Tessillo Jaine Barreiro Byron Castillo oscar villa Yairo Moreno Jose Rodriguez Louis Montes Joel Campbell Victor Davila Lucas DiYorio

Background and results

The last five games at the Azteca Stadium have been very even with a favorable balance in favor of the Machine with three wins for two losses, remembering that this season they saw each other on September 15 and the locals won thanks to two goals in the last minutes of the game.

Blue Cross 2-1 Leon | Opening 2022

Blue Cross 0-1 Leon | opening 2021

Blue Cross 2-0 Leon | opening 2020

Blue Cross 1-0 Leon | opening 2020

Blue Cross 2-3 Leon | MX Cup 2019

match prediction

According to Caliente.mx, the Cruz Azul is the favorite to win this duel with a +130Leon has the odds of +220 and a draw is the least likely result at +250.

Arbitration

Major: Fernando Guerrero Ramirez

First flag bearer: Karen Janett Diaz Medina

Second flag bearer: Jorge Antonio Sánchez Espinoza

Fourth whistle: Fernando Hernández Gómez

Schedule of the game Cruz Azul vs Leon

Date: Saturday October 8, 2022

Hour: 9:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

(Central Mexico time) Venue: Azteca Stadium

Phase: Playoff of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX

On which channel to watch the Cruz Azul game today?

Channel: Channel 5 and TUDN

Streaming: ViX

In case you can’t follow the broadcast of the game, you have nothing to worry about, since the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game, in addition to minute by minute, you can check with us at halftime.