What is known about the suspicious death of two young Latino scientists in Kansas City, USA?

Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman

The Argentine Camila Behrensen and the Chilean Pablo Guzmán appeared dead in Kansas City.

The Argentine Camila Behrensen, 24, and the Chilean Pablo Guzmán, 25, were found dead on October 1 in Kansas City, USA, where they were graduate students.

The bodies of the two young people were identified after a fire was extinguished in the apartment they shared, according to the authorities of the it isState of Missouri.

The cause of death has not been established, but they were found body trauma and it is feared that it is a case of homicide.

According to local police, just before 5:00 am on Saturday, October 1, they were asked to attend the scene of the fire to join the firefighters.

