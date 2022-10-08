This is how they helped enter the RepechageMediotiempo

Blue Cross has come from less to more and thanks to a good closing of the tournament he will play the Liga MX Playoff before him Lion. This resurgence occurred thanks to the change of direction, where Raúl Gutiérrez arrived as coachbut also to the response that the reinforcements had, the same ones that with their goals contributed so that La Maquina is in the prelude to the Liguilla.

A total of 10 goals is the input What has the group done? reinforcement what did he bring Blue Cross for this Opening 2022. Ramiro Funes Mori, Carlos Rotondi, Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada and Alonso Escoboza They have shown their adaptation with the sky blue squad, which they arrived at in different scenarios to reinforce the project that initially had the bet with a new coach (Diego Aguirre), but that along the way had to change plans.

Front, Carneiro and Estradawho were brought in by emergency due to Santiago Giménez leaving Feyenoord (which was not contemplated) since They add six goals between them. The South American attackers have undoubtedly had the confidence of Raúl Gutiérrez and each time they seem to have a better understanding.

In mid-August, Carneiro arrived in our country and did so as an acquaintance of Aguirre, who little by little gave him minutes. Although his debut was on Matchday 6, five games passed before he could appear in front of the goal and he did it in the match against FC Juárez; for Days 14 and 15 he scored the second and third, precisely the latter translated into a victory (2-1) for La Maquina and the first rescued the tie (2-2) against the Braves.

road He was the last to arrive and did so after Giménez left. The Ecuadorian was listed as a promising goal scorer and his first minutes were on Matchday 9; it premiered with a goal on the date 1two. Later he increased his harvest on Matchday 16, against León, and on Matchday 17, against Chivas, to give victory to the Celestes and the home team in the Repechage. While the goal against the Esmeraldas led La Maquina to victory, it meant 1-1 and Escoboza appeared for 2-1.

Rotondi and Escoboza and their contribution

Carlos Rotondi It is a peculiar case among the fans, since it came as an “unknown”, coming from Defense and Justice, from Argentina. Despite the disappointing start, the Argentine showed progress and became an essential in the second half of the Regular Phase.

appeared with assists and on Matchday 11 and 13 converted against Gallos y Rayados. Precisely against the queretans, he led the victory by opening the scoring and in the game in the Sultana del Norte he seemed to give the team a boost, but it was not enough and the first and only defeat in the Potro Gutiérrez era occurred.

For its part, broom It went from being a reliable reinforcement, without generating great expectations, to being an element of change that comes in handy for the cement game, this hand in hand with Potro Gutiérrez. His best game was on Matchday 16 when everything seemed to be 1-1 against León, but he came on as a substitute and in stoppage time he found the goal for 2-1, which allowed La Maquina to secure the Repechage and just wait for the final position on Day 17.

Funes Mori has struggled, but contributed a goal

Of the five new elements that the directive brought for this campaign, Ramiro Funes Mori It is the one with the largest poster. He excited the fans, debuted in a big way as a starter on Matchday 8 against Toluca and scored a goal.

However, after that game fell into a pothole, because in the next game he had the misfortune of converting an own goal in the defeat of the Celestes against Xolos and for Day 10, in the 7-0 win at the hands of America, he was injured and left the team at minute 36; this was the first of three, the last one not only forced him out of change but will lose the game against León of the Repechage in which Cruz Azul risks his life in Liguilla.