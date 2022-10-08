These are the best 25 cities to live with the family

Fortune Well recently published its list of the 25 best cities to live with families in the United States. Among the best cities are Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wylie, Texas and Olathe, Kansas.Here we tell you the rest of the relationship and what the Fortune study is based on to reach such a definition. That list highlights areas where it’s easiest to access critical resources, community support, and financial well-being.

A survey found that nearly half of Americans raising children under the age of 18 also care for their older parents. And precisely that “sandwich generation”, as Fortune mentions, is the central objective of the published ranking.

Geographic location in the country makes a difference when people fulfill caregiving roles. Several factors were analyzed on the subject to arrive at the final ranking.

Quality schools and health care, key points

Reliable, high-quality health care and schools with excellent facilities help support the well-being of multigenerational families.

Other elements to consider are support for the elderly and safe neighborhoods. Thus, caregivers can mitigate stress to a great extent.

Another relevant finding from Fortune was that 7 out of 10 Americans with at least one living parent say they hope to help them in the future. Meanwhile, 88% of millennials were willing to care for their baby boomer parents.

To make the final ranking of the best cities to live as a family in the United States, Fortune evaluated more than 215 thousand data points. His studies reached almost 2,000 cities and towns throughout the country.

These are the remaining 22 best cities to live as a family.