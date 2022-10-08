The US cities where you can live for less than $1,500 a month

The economy is one of the most important factors that must be taken into account when choosing a city to live. Although there are some people whose purchasing power is higher and do not take into account the prices for the choice of place, there are others who do have to adapt to their financial possibilities. A study of GoBankingRates revealed which are the cities in the United States where you can live with less than 1500 dollars a month.

The research, cited by Univisionnotes that that is the amount of money that an American retiree receivesso many people find it necessary to look for other alternatives when money has a budget that can not be broken, or when they simply want to settle in a cheaper place.

1. Odessa, Texas

Odessa is in first place for being the cheapest. The monthly cost of living is $1,385.63. In addition to the fact that the atmosphere is usually quite comfortable, with a traditional Texan style. There are also different tourist attractions that the population can access, such as The Historic White-Pool House.

2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

In second place is Fort Wayne, with a cost of living of 1397.29 per month. There are records that it is a quiet place, very familiar and ideal to live for its low costs. As for the activities that can be carried out, in that city there are many and for all tastes.

3. St. Cloud, Minn.

A person can live here with 1404.64 per month. It is a small and very cozy area. Although many consider it to be a bit far from the metropolis, for others it is the perfect spot. And it is that it has its own attractions, some of the most striking related to nature, such as: Lake George and Clemens Gardens.

4. Lake Charles, Louisiana

A little further towards $1,500 is Lake Charles, whose cost of living is $1,446.59. It is located between Houston and New Orleans and is still unknown to many Americans. It is also a small city, so the opportunities for entrepreneurship and local commerce are great.

5. Lawton, Okla.

With a cost of living of $1,483.75, Lawton promises to be the home of all nature lovers. Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, home to places like the Museum of the Great Plains, The Holy City, and the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.

6. Lansing, Mich.

Finally, there is Lansing, a city where you can live comfortably per month (according to the study) with $1,485.48. It is the capital of Michigan, so dozens of students come to complete their academic stage and it is precisely known for that. It is a city full of historical places and many tourist attractions: RE Olds Transportation Museum and Rogers-Carrier House are some of them. Another of the best known tours is the Treasure Hunt.

