The real reason for the divorce between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is revealed

They were considered one of the most solid and formal couples on the sports scene. But it is already known that “all that glitters is not gold”. Y Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen They are the best proof of it.





The couple went through strong crisis, which it seems that finally they have not been able to overcome. Supposedly, the model would have gotten tired of the NFL player having an absolute dedication to her work, leaving her children aside.

Now, a source close to the couple has revealed to ‘People’ magazine that the real reason for their separation is something different: “She doesn’t hate that I’m playing soccer, but she does hates the way he handled retirement and his return“, has started explaining.

“He did not consult with Bündchen about his return and made it known without even discussing it with his wife. He knows this and is doing everything he can to smooth things over. He knows that this is the last season for him if he wants to stay married. He can not do this again”, has settled this source.