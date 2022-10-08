The details of the agreement between Barça and Atlético for Griezmann

After several days of negotiations, FC Barcelona has finally reached an agreement with Atlético de Madrid for the final transfer of Antoine Griezmann from this season. The documents have already been signed and the international with France will become, for all purposes, a player in the ‘colchonero’ team until June 30, 2026.

It is worth remembering that Barça loaned Griezmann to Atlético in the final stretch of the summer of 2021 for two seasons. If the player played 50% of the matches in which he was available, the team from the capital of Spain was obliged to pay 40 million euros to the Blaugrana. The ‘Little Prince’ had complied with that clause last year, but in this one -except for the games against Real Madrid and Club Brujas- he had entered from the 63rd minute.

Atlético implemented this dynamic to put pressure on Barça and significantly lower the sale price of the French international. They have reduced it by half (20 million fixed euros) plus another four ‘kilos’ if certain variables are met. The Catalans, for their part, wanted to save themselves the worry of a possible return of Griezmann for the 2023-2024 season after completing his loan.

Antoine had a contract with Barça until June 30, 2024, so if he did not play half the games with Atlético this season, he would have to return to the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans don’t have him and they also did not want to assume his salary again, which is one of the highest throughout the First Division of Spain. They were between a rock and a hard place, and ended up agreeing to the rojiblancos’ proposal.

Griezmann’s minutes with Atlético

So far this season, Antoine Griezmann has played 401 minutes with Atlético de Madrid (255′ in LaLiga and another 146′ in the Champions League), being a starter only in the Madrid derby and against Bruges. Otherwise, he averaged a half-hour performance per game. Now, it is expected that the restriction of minutes for the French attacker will end, with whom ‘Cholo’ Simeone counts 100%.