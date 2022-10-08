Thalía celebrates the 15th birthday of her daughter Sabrina Sakaë

A day like today, 15 years ago, Thalia debuted in what has become her most important role, that of mother, with the birth of her firstborn Sabrina Sakae, who this October 7th is partying for his birthday. Through her Instagram account, Thalía dedicated a congratulations to the teenager whom, in November 2007, she presented exclusively for HELLO! in a report in which the proud father of the girl also appeared, Tommy Mottola. To celebrate her daughter, the Mexican compiled in a video clip the most endearing images next to Sabrina, to make this detail more special, Thalía included the theme blesseda song he composed for her when she was just six months old.

In this audiovisual work that Thalía prepared for her daughter, she only shared images of when Sabrina was a baby: “Today my daughter Sakaë turns 15. Many blessings my love. May you always be in the center of the hand of our blessed God. I wrote this song for you and I can’t resist putting your laughs in it. I love you my baby. You will always be my baby, even if you are already a fifteen-year-old, ”she wrote as a description of this publication in which, in the end, she chose a photo of her mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda, carrying the birthday girl. This gesture of the singer became more special due to her voice interpreting the song inspired by her arrival in the world: “You will be my air, you will be my fresh breath, eternal life, blessed be a child of God”, Thalía is heard saying in the song.

Always respectful of the privacy of her two children, Thalía has been very cautious when it comes to sharing images of her children with her more than 20 million followers, although now that the children have grown up, she has let them see them on some occasions. The only time we have seen Sabrina at a public event was 3 years ago, in October 2019, when the entire family attended the unveiling of Tommy Mottola’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where, for the first time, occasion, the music producer posed next to his children and his wife in an event of this nature. In addition to that occasion, Thalía has shared some images of her daughter on her Instagram where, before the pandemic began, she posted a photo in which Sabrina is carrying her, making it clear how much she has grown.

Despite being one of the most outstanding Mexican singers in the world, at home, Thalía manages with her children in a low profile, which is why the boys grew up in an environment completely removed from the spotlight; however, now, they begin to understand the star level that her mother is: “I think that because of this project my daughter realized that mom is on TV or that mom is famous, finally. She accompanies me to see the secret stores and she is always with me and tells me: ‘Mom, that’s your photo, is it your shoes? Did you make them? How did you make them? She is beginning to understand.” Thalía told in 2015 in an interview with windowing during the launch of her clothing brand Thalía Collection.

Admiration of mother and daughter

Thalía also confessed how her daughter has been very impressed to see her shine on stage: “She is also beginning to understand that I sing. when she saw me with Becky G He told me: ‘Mommy, are you singing with Becky G? Do you sing? So, he’s already understanding and that gives me a lot of strength to continue reinventing myself and to have that positive side that lifts me out of any predicament”. On her part, Thalía also has a lot of admiration for her daughter with whom, at birth, she became her greatest source of inspiration: “I admire you, I respect you, I follow you and I hold your hand in this walk through life. Daughter, what a privilege to be your mother, what a beautiful gift that my Lord gave me for having chosen me to help him mold his will in you,” he wrote to her last year for her 14th birthday.



