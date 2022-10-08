Business

Price of the dollar today October 7, peso gains day and week

Today, Friday, October 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0397 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The Mexican peso managed to recover ground at the close of this day and week. The spot interbank dollar ended at 20.0302, with this result the local currency advanced 9.8 cents in the session and 9.69 cents since last Friday. This is how the peso is quoted in local banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.03 – Sell: $20.03
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.55
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.31
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.40
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71
  • Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.23
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.91
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.44
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,557.50 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.52 pesos, for $22.22 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

