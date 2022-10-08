Pollo Briseño denies having gone to Nodal’s concert in palenqueMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara Jalisco / 06.10.2022 18:46:00





Antonio Brisenodefense of goats, appeared on social networks to clarify the issue of Palenque of the October Festivities in Guadalajara; he acknowledged that they did attend that event, but that at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday he was already at homelike his partners involved, Santiago Ormeño and Alan Mozo.

El Pollo Briseño affirmed that its presence had to do with the cockfight owned by his fatherof the same name, and that the footballers they did not stay for the Christian Nodal concertwho inaugurated the October Festivities on September 30 and also performed on October 1, 4 and 5, the latter being the gig they were said to have attended.

“Regarding the information that was given today in the media, I wanted to clarify a point. As many know, my dad, Antonio Briseño, owns the La Calavera party, in which yesterday, October 5, he had an engagement at the October Festivities. My family and I went to support him, also, as you can see in the image, I invited some colleagues, Mozo and Ormeño. The fights are from 7 to 10:45, 11:00, more or less.”

“When the last fight was over we went to retire. My wife and family stayed to enjoy the concert, as you can see on their social media. And we at 11:00, 11:15, we were in our houses, I wanted to clarify it so that everyone is calm, “added the footballer.

Some antecedents of indiscipline in the Flock

This Thursday the presence of the Chivas players in the palenque right in one of the most important weeks for the club from Guadalajara, since on Sunday they will play the Repechage against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumplaying in just 90 minutes (or penalties) the ticket to the Liguilla.

“Sometimes the information gets a little distorted. The coaching staff and the board of directors already know how the events happened and everything is in order”, added Briseño, who this tournament barely has 69 minutes.

​