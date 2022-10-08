Nintendo releases trailer for long-awaited Super Mario movie

Nintendo published today the first trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. The Movie”, the animated film based on the universe of its successful video game franchise of the same name, and which features dubbing with actors like Chris Pratt and Jack Black.

The Japanese video game developer and distributor published the video in one of its formats online nintendodirect, which coincided with the celebration of the comic book convention Comic-Con in New York, in the early hours of this Friday in Japan.

In the trailer, which is just over two and a half minutes long, actor Chris Pratt can be heard for the first time in the role of the protagonist, Mario, and Jack Black as the antagonist, Bowser.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming Mario. But, like all dreams, making it come true will be a challenge,” Pratt said in a recorded message for his broadcast on the Direct, in which he confessed to being a great fan and fan of games.

“I spent hours of my life kicking Koopas in the original Mario Bros. arcade machine that was in the laundromat near” his childhood home, the actor said before giving way to Black, who defined the film as “a cinematic experience “that will mark Mario fans forever.”

Through the publication of the video, those responsible also announced a small advance of the expected date of release in theaters, between March and April of next year.

“Next week the animation is completed. We are immersed in the process of lighting and image composition,” said Chris Meledandri, a producer at the American animation studio Illumination, who is leading the project, during the video.

The minutes of footage released show great fidelity to the video games and the film’s music composer, Brian Tyler, has been working “side-by-side” with the original song writer, Koji Kondo, “to incorporate classic game themes.” to the film’s soundtrack,” Meledandri said.

Legendary Nintendo video game designer and producer Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the famed plumber with the red hat and mustache, served as master of ceremonies for the video, saying time “flew by” as they decided how to reflect the characters and the world of Super Mario in this production.

seven years have passed since the project was launched.

In addition to Pratt and Black, figures such as Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others, are part of the dubbing cast.

This is the second film about the popular plumber. In 1993, “Super Mario Bros.” was released, a film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo that was a box office and critical failure but later became a cult film.