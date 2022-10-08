Martino turned it down and Flores’ decision to accept Canada’s call

Canada does not rest in search of Marcelo Flores

October 07, 2022 10:57 p.m.

At just 19 years old and with a future ahead of him, Marcelo Flores He decided to defend the Mexican National Team despite having Canadian nationality and English residence. It was his wish to play his first World Cup, now the player would be considering the offer from the Canadian national team, since Gerardo Martino completely ignored him from the Mexican national team.

According to ESPN reports, the Canadian team would have made contact with the close link to Marcelo Flores to consider the opportunity for him to participate in the Canadian team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar without assuring him ownership, but to make a presence in the greatest soccer event on a world scale something that interests the player above anything else.

The World Cup is coming and we have the best TV prices for you from 2,499 pesos. Buy here

More Mexican soccer news:

* As soon as he resigns from El Tri, the Mexican team that Gerardo Martino would reach

* Cristiano and the Mexican he will miss the most in the World Cup; it’s not Chicharito

However, the decision of Marcelo Flores has been blunt, since he decided to choose Mexico and although Gerardo Martino I did not call him for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he will be patient to wait for the next call to the shared World Cup between Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2026, in which he would arrive at the age of 23 and hopes to stay in European football for a long time.

Why doesn’t Gerardo Martino take Marcelo Flores to the World Cup?

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino At a press conference, he rejected any type of insinuation in which Marcelo Flores conditioned his permanence in the Mexican team in exchange for being called up to the Qatar World Cup. Now in the midst of uncertainty it seems complex that Marcelo Flores appears in the final list of the Mexican team.