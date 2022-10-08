I did not experience the drunken process; I was left without friends: AcevedoMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

In August 2016, the dream of debuting in the First Division came true for Charles Acevedo and with the team of his loves, the Santos Laguna; however, reaching that achievement and being material today Mexican teamIt required some sacrifices.

Acevedo was honest in an interview with the Golden Scorpion and he pointed out some of them, such as missing out on his social life because he was 100% focused on his football career from a very young age.

To this is added that the goalkeeper of the lagoons, who was born in Torreón, jokingly points out that in this land “sin does not exist.”

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I spend my time exercising. I do it with the intention that my career will last many years and I hope so. It’s a very positive message for young people,” he said.

“From a very young age I have been linked to what sport is, since I was 10 years old, so all that drunken process15 years old, I did not live it because I was training, I was traveling, “he revealed.

Carlos does not regret having sacrificed his social life, because he did everything looking for a dream, to be a professional soccer player.

“I was left without friends, I was left with nothing, all for football. Obviously I do not regret it, but I would have loved to live that normal adolescence that a junior or a mirrey has,” he commented.

The Golden Scorpion Prank

Taking advantage of the topic that was being discussed, Escorpión Dorado made a joking comment, “to be in the National Team, join Antuna with Alexis Vega, they say they put together good farts.”

