Haiti, on the verge of an armed intervention

Lhe vehement appeal by the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, for the international community to help that country in the face of the social, economic, and fuel crisis, the appearance of cholera, and the onslaught of gangs, is an indirect appeal for armed intervention.

It is a bitter pill that no Haitian president drank in circumstances more or less similar to those of today, as in 1915 after the assassination of the incumbent president, Vilbrun Guillaume Sam, who had taken refuge in the French legation, as far as the mobs and they lynched him.

Or many years later, in 2004, when the constitutional president, Jean Bertrand Aristide, was allegedly kidnapped by US commandos and forced to leave the country, leaving behind the military who tried to avert a humanitarian, political and social crisis.

However, Henry would not dare to directly endorse the possibility of foreign intervention, for fear of what public life and history may bring him today, despite the fact that the politician, appointed on the eve of the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, has failed all.

The intervention would dictate the departure of Henry, so that one of the many ambitious men who are behind the mobs that take to the streets of the country every day and who, as in the case of Gonaïves, where independence was signed on 1 January 1804, they raise the Russian flag.

With that country’s war against Ukraine and midterm elections a little over a year away, President Biden is not in the best position to encourage an intervention in Haiti, unless another powerful “friend” country, Canada, carry the load a little.

Yesterday it was announced in Washington that a group of senators and congressmen, including former presidential candidate and senator Elizabeth Warren, senator Edward Markey and congresswoman Maxine Waters, demanded in a letter to President Biden the establishment of a government that adheres to to the Haitian constitution.

The Dominican side, which for a long time has been burdened with the situation in Haiti and is threatened by both monkeypox and cholera, which has resurfaced in the western part of the island, should, without committing itself too much, accept the intervention as a bad minor.

heartbreaking report

The situation in Haiti described days ago by the former ambassador of the States in that country (2012-2015), Pamela White, a diplomat with well-known ties to the Haitian community and with an interest in the future of that country, is heartbreaking, because it summarizes the seriousness of the crisis with total nakedness.

The diplomat remembers having seen the ups and downs of the crises in the country since the 2010 earthquake, when millions of Americans contributed money that was squandered and pillaged by official sectors. Also corruption and gang warfare as it happens now.

“I have never seen anything like the breakdown of civility that is the current situation in Haiti,” says the former ambassador, indicating that “Haiti is a failed state,” where there is no legitimate government, no parliament and no judiciary, with a weak police force unable to stop gangs.

The condition of “failed state” is something that has been mentioned on many occasions by Dominican political and social sectors, some called “nationalists”, who observe with great concern the deterioration experienced by the neighboring country, as do businessmen.

Not long ago, a group of businessmen invited a journalist whose writings show considerable interest in the Haitian issue. They wanted to know what chance that country, second trade partner with the Dominican Republic, had of overcoming the situation that already seemed very critical.

Commenting that Haiti was not, as they say, a failed state, he cited the case of other countries linked to the diaspora such as Ethiopia, which has had a long crisis and disparities with its neighbors in the Horn of Africa and with internal guerrillas. However, it has improved its economic levels.

Another country mentioned was Guyana, a nation of the Guyanese trio (English, French and Dutch), whose listless capital, Georgetown, was a kind of quiet exile for diplomats, but today it has a buoyant economy due to oil discoveries on its coasts. . In front of them, Haiti is a failed state.

It is believed that Haiti has large oil deposits on its northern coasts and that in the mountains it has enormous gold deposits, which together cause the gluttony of foreign companies in both branches and of the country’s economic class, which more than power, seek riches.

prolonged intervention

A military intervention in Haiti would have to be prolonged, as much or more than the one ordered by the United Nations in June 2004 that ended in October 2017. At that time the banditry was political and the social crisis, now it is all the usual plus the armed gangs.

The disarming of the gangs cannot be done by the Haitian National Police who a couple of days ago were unable to evict Jimmy Cherissier’s gang, “Barbecue”, from the Varreaux fuel terminal, who has promised to maintain control until lower fuels.

For more requests that international organizations and the Diplomatic Corps have made publicly, the situation in Haiti is getting worse every day. Disarming the armed groups, bringing the political actors to an agreement and improving the economic and social situation would be the work of years.

The last military intervention of the Minustah also left a lot of bitterness. The regiment of an eastern country, Nepal, apparently left cholera in the rivers of the Haitian countryside, causing many civilians to be contaminated with cholera bacteria when drinking water.

The regiment that Uruguay commanded ended up being blamed for multiple rapes of Haitian maidens who gave birth to Uruguayan children who were left without parents. Although the South American country recognized the situation and apologized, it was simply one of the consequences of the intervention.

The story tells of the excesses that the North American interveners caused in the neighboring country, which bravely faced the arrival of the American soldiers in the towns. The case of the young rebel Charlemagne Peralte, as I have said, is documented in many books, in Encarta Africana and in two paintings by the artist Philomé Obin.