Gloria Trevi changes her clothes in front of her fans… and on stage

Gloria Trevi in ​​San Diego on September 30. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Gloria Trevi keeps throwing the house out the window and surprising his fans in the middle of his tour Divine Island World Tour by the United States. This time, a costume change was made in full concert in Stockton, California this Thursday night.

The 54-year-old Mexican interpreter shared a video on her social networks showing the moment in which her stylist johnny He kneels in front of her and begins to take off her short skirt and then tie the skirt of a long pink frilly dress and give her a flower that matches the look.

“I already heard my race from Stockton. One here seriously and profoundly philosophizing about love and you with your things. Thank you for so much love,” was the message that Trevi shared to accompany the daring video on his Instagram.

The comments of the users of the social networks were immediate: “Super happy, an unforgettable concert, super production”, “how beautiful”, “I loved the concert, you were perfect”, “you are, you are and you look spectacular” , “you are tremendous”, are some of the hundreds of messages in the publication.

It should be remembered that in August of this year, the singer went viral when her skirt went up during her concert in Puerto Rico while giving a message about how difficult the legal process was to get to Isla del Encanto.

“I’m going to tell you a little about what we’ve been through this week, oh! You’re lowering my skirt and I was selling myself. Hey, bring me the shoes and bring me the belt,” the artist told one of the production guys. while he arranged her clothes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Gloria Trevi unleashes madness in a restaurant kitchen