Forbes ratifies Kylian Mbappé as the highest paid footballer; Erling Haaland enters the list

For the first time in almost a decade, a footballer surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of income and Leo Messi, who in the last eight years topped the list of the highest paid players in the world. However, in this 2022, it was confirmed that the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé surpassed the two international stars.

Magazine Forbes shared this friday an update of the list of the highest paid footballers in this 2022 and ratified the new hegemony that Kylian Mbappé has begun to establish after his recent renewal with Paris Saint Germain and who recently also became known in other listings such as the one published by Sportico.

The international media estimates that The French national team accumulates total income of $128 million dollars, of which 110 million are obtained from his contract with PSG, while the remaining 18 million are thanks to sponsorships that Mbappé has.

The top 3 of the highest paid soccer players in the world is completed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. On the one hand, the Argentine has earnings estimated at $120 million dollarsHowever, his salary with PSG is $65 million, while the remaining 55 are via sponsorships. Likewise, The Portuguese star has an estimated income of $100 million dollars, 60% of which comes from sponsorships.

Erling Harland enters the top 10 of the highest paid players in the world

The big reveal in this Forbes listing is that the attacking sensation of Manchester City and of the top leagues in Europe, Erling Haland managed to climb to sixth place on the list, this after his signing with the Citizens.

The Norwegian is in sixth place with estimated income of $39 million dollars, a large part of which is obtained by his contractbut it is estimated that approximately 4 million are thanks to sponsorships with brands such as Hyperice, Samsung and Viaplay.

On the other hand, Forbes details that in the coming months Haaland’s fortune could increase by about 20 million dollars due to a possible agreement by the City attacker with a new brand of sports shoes.

Finally, the list is completed by players like Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard, Andres Iniesta and Kevin de Bruyne.

The top 10 highest paid soccer players in 2022