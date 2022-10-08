Did Alberth Elis play? Girondins de Bordeaux conquers another triumph and reaches the top of Ligue 2 in France

2022-10-08

Girondins de Bordeaux, with Alberth Elis coming on as a substitute, beat Metz on matchday 11 of Ligue 2 to return to the top of the table in France.

Tremendous three points were won by the “Pantherita” Elis team after winning 2-0 in a match in which Alberth entered the field at minute 70.

Girondins is provisional leader in the standings pending what Amiens does, which is second in the standings.

The Matmut Atlantique stadium hosted the match between Girondins de Bordeaux against Metz for matchday 11 of Ligue 2.

Elis and Girondins had just beaten Laval on matchday 10, where the Honduran striker scored his first goal of the season.