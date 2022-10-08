Cuban actor Mario Balmaseda dies

The actor Mario Balmasedaemblematic figure of Cuban theater, cinema and television, died this Saturday in Havana at the age of 81, they informed CyberCuba family sources.

With the death of Balmaseda an era is gone, a legendary figure, charismatic and with a strong dramatic character, who went through acting with overflowing talent, versatility and artistic commitment. A face that marked the popularity of films, plays and dramatized series in the Cuban scene for the last five decades.

Balmaseda died in the afternoon after a prolonged Alzheimer’s disease that was reducing his physical abilities. The news was later confirmed by sources from the Council for the Performing Arts and the Ministry of Culture.

Mario Federico Balmaseda Maurisco He was born on January 19, 1941 in Havana, and from a very young age he had contact with art. His mother was a declaimer and his stepfather worked as a lawyer for various nightclubs and casinos.

But his first contact with the entertainment world was thanks to his cousin, the Cuban vedette Digna Zapata.

At the end of the 1960s, he was part of the first Brigada de Teatro Obrero Campesina and later studied at the historic Dramaturgy Seminar of the National Theater of Cuba.

He wrote some theatrical pieces as a result of those initial experiences and his contacts with Eugenio Hernández Espinosa, and even received an award for one of them, row of shadows, that premiered the Dramatic Ensemble of the East.

He joined the mythical Ocuje, under the teaching and direction of Blanco, and there he forged his dramatic fiber with his first important roles in rigorous shows and artistic ambitions.

When Ocuje disappeared, swept away by the wave of dogmatism and official harassment against the Cuban theater movement, Balmaseda became a member of the Bertolt Brecht Political Theater, a group where he would have a consecration role playing Vladimir Ilich Lenin in the play The Kremlin Carillon.

The Bertolt Brecht Theater was also in charge of directing Andoba, a play by the playwright Abraham Rodríguez, which was a milestone in popularity and triggered a vibrant public discussion about marginalism and the behavior of the “aseres” in Cuban society.

In 1971 he came to the cinema with The Days of the Water, by director Manuel Octavio Gómez and, since then, he has appeared in multiple Cuban films for decades.

It was precisely in the cinema where his popularity gained strength and his acting talent was reaffirmed, in films that highlight unforgettable moments in contemporary Cuban filmography such as The man from Maisinicu (1973), In a certain way (1974), The Last Supper (1976), is swapped (1983) and supporting roles (1989).

His arrival on the small screen was through the Adventures of Juan Quinquín and the series In silence it has had to be, where he gave life to Agent Reinier, from State Security, David’s direct contact, starring Sergio Corrieri.

He also made the telenovelas Cruz de nada, Piel and Pedacito de cielo during a stay in Venezuela, where he lived between 1992 and 1995.

His last film appearance was in the movie the work of the century (2015), by Carlos Quintela, in which he plays an old man among the ruins of the frustrated Juraguá nuclear power plant, in Cienfuegos.

Balmaseda is the only Cuban actor who has received the highest awards in three artistic manifestations: the National Theater Award (2006), the National Television Award (2019) and the National Film Award (2021).