Carlos Rivera, after launching a new brand, prepares more surprises

The talented singer has not only shown the great talent that has taken him to where he is today, Carlos Rivera ventures into new facets as an entrepreneur and now it seems that he would be preparing something new, it was a new image of the native of Tláxcala that would arouse suspicion.

Shortly after launching the new theme “Whatever they say“same as presumed, the composer dedicated to his wife, Cynthia Rodríguez, the native of Huamantla, who will soon arrive at the next broadcast of “La Máscara”, reappears from a recording studio.

So the fans of Carlos Rivera would not have ruled out the possibility of the new surprises that he would be preparing for his fans, perhaps another great success would come soon.

Was the television actorwho has also stood out in theater, who shared with his more than 8 million fans a new photo and a message in which he is happy to share these moments.

In addition to doing what he likes the most, the actor from shows like “The life is a song” and “Los Sánchez”, etc., is concerned with maintaining a balanced diet while working, so Augusto Rivera Guerra consumes a drink that gives him energy and helps him continue with his activities.

“I love recording days… and this time I enjoyed it with my Yoplait Sin Azúcar strawberry flavor, have you tried it yet? When you try it you won’t believe that it doesn’t have added sugar! It’s great… you can also find it in Natural presentation @yoplaitmexico #NoVasACreer #SinAzúcarAñadida #SugarFree”.

It is read in the comment with which the today entrepreneur 36 years old, accompanied the postcard in which he appears with headphones in hand and some instruments.

On various occasions Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra has become the image of some brands and department stores, among others.

Recently, the actor of works like “Jose: The Dreamer“, “El Rey León” among many others, launched his new mezcal, “Santo Gusano” together with some friends, which he officially announced to his fans whom he invited to try the drink of traditional origin.