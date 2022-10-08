Andrés García and the farewell he wanted for his funeral and could have in life

German Lizárraga visited Andrés García and dedicated the song ‘Casquillos de mihorn’ to him. (Capture Andrés García TV on YouTube).

Andrés García’s health has been in the news in recent weeks. To the liver cirrhosis that afflicts him, we must add a fall that the heartthrob suffered and that has kept him very delicate and pessimistic. He has even talked about how his days are over and soon he will have to face death. “Perhaps we are living the last days of Andrés García”, the protagonist of Pedro Navaja came to express.

García – who has an artistic career spanning more than five decades with forays into film, theater and television – has not been afraid to appear vulnerable and weak through his YouTube channel. In this way, he has kept in touch with his followers and has told them first-hand about his condition, his fears and even regrets. Everyone even found out about his recent visit to the hospital for a plasma transfusion.

Recently, the artist commented that he already knows the musical theme that he would like to play at his funeral. The song in question is the corrido ‘Casquillos de mihorn’, in the version performed by Germán Lizárraga’s ‘Estrellas de Sinaloa’, as confirmed by his wife, Margarita.

Lizárraga and García hold each other in high esteem. In fact, as soon as the singer learned of the soap opera heartthrob’s request, he did not hesitate for a second and decided to pay tribute to him in life and personally dedicate a version of the requested song to him.

This happened within the framework of a party that the actor offered at his house in Acapulco, where he was seen more recovered and even drinking and sharing cigars with the musician. The opportunity served not only to enjoy the song, but also for friends to remember and share moments of their lives. His family and his closest friends were also there.

Actor Andrés García received the Estrellas De Sinaloa De Germán Lizárraga at his home in Acapulco (Courtesy Yolanda Garza).

The YouTube channel of the ‘Estrellas de Sinaloa de Germán Lizárraga’ shared an edited video with images of the party at García’s house and with sequences of the films in which the actor has participated, to leave testimony of the heartfelt tribute that the “King of the band” wanted to surrender to his friend.

In the images of the party, Garcia can be seen very smiling on the terrace of his house, wearing a wide-brimmed hat that he exchanges with a cap, and even firing a firearm into the air. Although he says otherwise, it seems that Andrés García is here for a while.

