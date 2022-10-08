Albert Pujols’ message for the contradictors who did not believe in the 700th home run in the MLB

In a statement published by ESPN, Albert Pujols spoke of those who did not believe he would have the level to reach 700 home runs in the MLB and sent them a strong message.

Albert Pujols begins the last appearance of his career in the 2022 MLB Postseason when St.Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies starting on Friday, October 7 in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs and, although some came to doubt what he was capable of, ‘Machine’ He always trusted his abilities.

And it was not bad! In less than two seasons, Pujols went from being assigned by the Los Angeles Angels on May 6, 2021, to joining the select club of four players who hit at least 700 home runs in MLB history. However, the resurgence of the player born in Dominican Republic It almost didn’t happen.

Danny: I’m fucking exhausted. I’m tired”, Told him Albert Pujols to Dan Lozano, his representative, when he proposed to return to the 2022 MLB season. According to this information published by ESPN, ‘Machine’ received the endorsement of his family and, despite the fact that the player had offers from three Major League teams, when Oliver Mármol, the manager of St.Louis Cardinals, called him did not hesitate to answer him with authority.

The Cardinals manager asked Pujols if he was fit and Albert replied: “Do you want to get on FaceTime and see?” The rest was bureaucracy. ‘Machine’ signed for one year and $2.5 million dollars, took his level to the top in the second part of the 2022 MLB season and finished with a .270 average as a result of, among other things, 24 home runs, 83 hits, and 68 RBIs. He did it all at the age of 42 and in the 22nd season in the Major Leagues!

Pujols’ message to the contradictors who did not believe in the 700th home run in the MLB

In an article published by Alden González of ESPN, Albert Pujols He said he followed the example of Dave Ortiz, Boston Red Sox and MLB legend who was sixth in Most Valuable Player voting in his final season (2016) in the Major Leagues. To those who did not believe it possible that at 42 years old he would reach 700 home runs in the Majors, ‘Machine’ He spoke to them loud and clear.

“There is nothing that satisfies me more than that… When people doubt me and I prove them wrong. I laugh a little because I know what I am capable of doing in this sport when I’m healthy” Albert Pujols stated in a note published by ESPN on September 23, 2022 and shared by the @ESPN_Beisbol Twitter account on October 6.