28-year-old actress Beatriz Álvarez dies by drowning

Early on Wednesday, Beatriz Álvarez – Guerra was traveling with her boyfriend through the town of Cerdedo – Cotobade (Pontevedra) on their way to Madrid, when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into the Almofrei river, under the Loureiro bridge in Galicia.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend, who was driving, managed to get out on his own and tried to rescue the actress who remained inside the red car that sank into the cold water currents.

Seeing that her attempts were unsuccessful, she asked the locals for help who, despite their efforts, could not get her out alive, it was learned that the famous woman had cried out for help minutes before, since she could not get out of the window like her partner.

Support and emergency units moved to the site but it was late when they arrived because the young actress was already lifeless, trapped and drowned inside the car.

It was known that Beatriz Álvarez – Guerra was enjoying a vacation in Valongo with her partner, who was also accused of two crimes; road safety, since at the time he did not have a driver’s license, and reckless homicide, for the time being he is free with charges. Apparently the accident was due to a distraction of the young man.

At 28 years old, Beatriz Álvarez Guerra had yet to complete a career with a great future. The young woman studied Dramatic Art at the Work in Progress Studio and had worked in several film productions in Spain: “The inocents”, “All to Red” Y “You left early” by Borja Alvarez.

His theatrical work includes works such as “The legacy” Y “Arab night” where he was the protagonist.

He not only liked acting, but also poetry, singing and dancing.

The fact has shocked this small Galician population. Even the Union of Actors who also joined this tragic news.

“Our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the actress. Rest in peace”.