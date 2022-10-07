Xavi and an emergency ‘signing’ in the face of the injury crisis at Barça

FC Barcelona is in a complicated crisis due to the injuries of its players. The defensive defense is the one that is suffering the most, with the casualties of Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, Héctor Bellerín and Andreas Christensen, who was the last to ‘fall’ and join the infirmary. To day of today, Xavi Hernández will only be able to count on two natural head offices: Eric García and Gerard Piqué.

The coach from Egar he has the option of using Frenkie de Jong in that position in an emergency. He has played a few times at center back, including on the pre-season tour in the United States. It is not where he works best, that is true, but he is a wild card in case any new surprises occur in the coming weeks.

The fact is that, given the crisis of the Catalans in the last 15 days with the injuries, Xavi Hernández has to cover his back very well. As reported by ‘Relevo’, the Barça coach has called Chadi Raid, from Barça Atlètic, to start working on the dynamics of the first team starting this Friday. Everything seems to indicate that the 18-year-old center-back will enter the squad list for the match against Celta.

The Moroccan is being one of the great novelties of the Barça subsidiary and an almost essential player in Rafa Márquez’s plans. A few days ago he was the protagonist in Barça’s win against Inter with Juvenil A in the Youth League, after scoring a goal for the Catalans (1-6). He has left very good feelings and will finally have his chance with the first team.

The center of the future!

At La Masia he is already considered one of Barça’s central defenders for the future due to the great potential he has shown in the subsidiary. It is, in short, one of the great ‘pearls’ of the quarry today. He also has in his favour, he’s lefthanded; something that has been ‘scarce’ in recent years in the Catalan team.

And if there is one thing certain, it is that, in times when the ‘failures’ of the culés with the left-handed central defenders have been more than notoriousat home there could be a clear candidate to strengthen that position in the future and that he could have opportunities – at least to train and prove himself – in the first team amid the barrage of injuries.