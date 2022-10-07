Will Smith on fire for what Martin Lawrence did to his Ferrari

Will Smith was the protagonist of one of the most exciting action sequences in the history of the seventh art. However, not everything went smoothly after Martin Lawrence shot his $220,000 Ferrari. He slides and looks at the images and the video.

October 07, 2022 01:06 a.m.

Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence they became one of the most beloved duos by lovers of action movies. In the ‘skins’ of the detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett They gave life to two rebellious police officers who set their own rules to fight crime. Under the direction of Michael Baythis film has already announced its fourth installment for 2023.

According to GQ magazine, Bad Boys is in the top 61 of the 100 best action movies of all time. The budget of the first part of this film was ‘barely’ 23 million dollars… its worldwide collection: a whopping 141.4 million dollars a real madness!

This success was a strong enough reason for the producer, director and protagonists to get down to work for a second installment. this is how it came Bad Boys IIwhere Will Smith watched as his co-star shot his Ferrari 575M in one of the most captivating chase scenes in the history of the seventh art.

Will and Martin find themselves in a chaotic situation on one of Miami’s busiest highways. Aboard a Ferrari 575 M, whose market value reaches 220 thousand dollars, both go after the rescue of Lawrence’s sister, ‘syd‘, played by the beautiful Gabriella Union, who is on the run from a group of Haitian drug traffickers.

However, everything becomes so bizarre between shots and flying cars that Lawrence misses his shot and ends up hitting the dashboard of the Italian manufacturer’s model. In the end, it all ends with Lawrence’s sister in Will’s arms and a Ferrari M – ‘M’ de Maranello’ – on its way to auto insurance for restoration.

+ This is how the dashboard of Will’s Ferrari looked