Today’s horoscope, October 7, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Friday October 7the Sun and Chiron they have a showdown. Its influence will be that you remember and relive some of your wounds to find a way to heal and heal them.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Because of your warrior spirit and desire to stand out, you are dedicating a lot of time to work. But lately you are feeling that you cannot balance your public life with your private life and this situation makes you feel remorse for bothering your house for a long time.

However, today you will have the opportunity to find that balance point with the energetic current that will form between the Moon and Chiron. Surely, you will come up with new ideas with work schedules that will allow you to dedicate more time to them and find harmony between your professional and intimate world.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Your sign is characterized by its great practicality and support you in reality. Today this is activated even more by the opposition between the Sun and Chiron. Such an influence will stimulate you to combine your high rationality with your inner world and intuition and thus put your knowledge of alternative healing into practice.

In addition, it will mobilize in your heart the desire to help others, heal them and support them based on everything you have experienced, achieved and learned. For this reason, you will be looking to do alternative medicine courses, therapies, tarot and astrology because you feel that this is your path to follow.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

For months now, Chiron, an asteroid associated with the wounds you have within you from feeling rejected, has been activating issues related to the value you give to yourself and the security you have in yourself. Today on its path it will cross the Sun and, due to this influence, you will perceive that it is time to get rid of the doubts and uncertainties that they will not love you again.

Letting yourself be carried away by this energy, you will be able to regain confidence in yourself and love yourself more, discover that it is time to free yourself from those sensations, love yourself as you are without boycotting yourself and consider new ways of valuing yourself.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

As there are only a few days left for the full lunar phase, your emotions will be on the surface. To this, today will be added the confrontation of the Sun with Chiron, an asteroid associated with the wounds of the soul, generating family memories that have left pain in your heart.

However, it will not be the time to stay crying or remembering that pain, but it will be an opportunity to close wounds and restart relationships in the family group. It will help you to talk to those you think hurt your feelings and tell them why they hurt you, you felt vulnerable to forgive them.

LEO HOROSCOPE

Chiron is activating your ancestral and past life memory. For this reason you go through situations that seem to relive them, but you do not understand the reason for all this.

As it faces the Sun today, the aforementioned asteroid will awaken in you the qualities that you bring from other reincarnations, such as the healing power that you have through the palm of your hands and the power of your words and decrees.

Surely, you had already realized this, but you did not dare to practice it. Take advantage of this influence to learn more about the spiritual properties that rice can offer you.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today the Sun will cross paths with Chiron, an asteroid that helps you heal your sadness and also shows you how you can heal the sadness of others.

With this movement you will receive a call from someone very dear to you who will ask for your accompaniment in a process of emotional sadness and, by giving it to him, you will discover that at the same time you are healing yourself.

You will feel pleased with this process, but this event will also make you assume the power of healing that you have in you with your affirmations and words. So when you advise, use the right words to help more people.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

For a long time, Chiron has been activating within you the themes of your horoscope related to your vocation and everything you are passionate about doing. With this movement, he will be inviting you to get out of thoughts that only lead you to look for boring, structured jobs or traditional professions.

Above all, so that you look within yourself for what you really like to do outside of these parameters. In this way, you will have the ability to direct yourself with all the strength of your heart and mind to dedicate yourself to what you like the most.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Due to the planetary movements that you are experiencing, today the Universe advises you, through Chiron and the Sun, to open yourself to another type of knowledge that is more spiritual and mystical. This in order to understand the changes and thus adapt appropriately to your immediate future.

If you are attracted to the management of plants or the relationship of the chakras with nature and its main herbs, decide to deepen them. In this way, you will have the ability to discover in yourself a personal and healing power that you had not felt before. Let yourself be carried away by this special energy and you will be able to awaken your inner teacher.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Chiron, associated with heart wounds that are hard for you to overcome, will combine today with the Sun to revive some sad memories or experiences; particularly, those that you have kept inside you for a long time and that you have not yet decided to remove them from your heart.

Due to the characteristics of the aforementioned planetary combination, you will also have the opportunity to heal and close these stories favorably. Take advantage of all this set of vibrations to connect with your inner teacher in order to obtain the transforming energy that allows you to forgive and forgive yourself.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The Universe will always find a way to help you overcome problems and show you new horizons to see. On this occasion, it will do so through the opposition between Chiron and the Sun, the main issues being those related to your personal relationships.

It will be these people who will give you a hand and the right advice to overcome the obstacles that concern you. In addition, they will show you that you are not alone, that you can count on their unconditional support and that, in the event of any problem that arises, you can turn to them for a helping hand.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Chiron, asteroid of the Universe identified with the healings of the body and the spirit, is currently making you think about your health and the care of your body.

With this influence, you will have noticed that, after going through an emotional shock or a moment of tension, your body somatizes through different symptoms and discomforts that you have not yet been able to heal.

As the aforementioned asteroid is combined with the Sun today, it will give you the opportunity to cleanse those anxieties and get out of your stress by putting into practice some alternative healing therapy.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Today Chiron will be forming an opposition with the Sun. On the one hand, this will make you remember the times that someone did not want to give you their love. But, on the other hand, it will tell you that this is not the time to get stuck in that feeling, but that you should heal it.

Through the aforementioned combination, you will be able to understand that the best way to do it is for you to become a healer and help others with their love wounds. You will see that, by sharing your experiences and writing about them, you will reach many people who will need your words and your experience.

