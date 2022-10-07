the uncomfortable conversation that Shakira and Piqué had during their most recent meeting is filtered

Since the announcement of their breakup, the Colombian singer expressed her desire to leave Barcelona with her children and start a new life in Miami.

The separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to generate controversy as a result of the recent dispute they maintain over the custody of their two children, Milan and Sasha.

Nevertheless, Pique immediately showed his discontent with this idea and refused to accept that Milan and Sasha leave Spain.a decision that has been maintained over the months.

Despite the dispute between Shakira and the central defender of FC Barcelona, ​​a few days ago both were seen in public during a baseball game of their eldest son, reunion that surprised his followers.

Images of the former couple began to circulate on social networks during this sporting event in which both stayed away and only exchanged a few words at the end of the match.

Several days after the reunion between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, the alleged conversation that both had before leaving the sports venue came to light where the Milan baseball game took place.

This weekend @Shakira He was supporting his son Milan in his baseball game ⚾ with the Mebarak Ripoll family, we can also see the father of his children but keeping his distance. #Shakira pic.twitter.com/aUIwkIDPy4 – Club Shakira Peru (@ShakiraPeru) September 26, 2022

According to the magazine faces, Shakira and Piqué had an awkward dialoguewhich confirmed the problems between the two and the fact that their relationship is totally broken.

“Are you going to take the child to the birthday?” Was the question asked by the Colombian artist. “Yes, calm down, I’ll take it,” Gerard Piqué reportedly replied.

Added to this, the Spanish magazine also revealed that both remained “cold and distant” during the conversationsince the FC Barcelona footballer would have avoided looking Shakira in the eye.