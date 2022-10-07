Sports

The decline of Cristiano Ronaldo: the numbers of his collapse

PIt is well known to all that Cristiano Ronaldo tried to leave the Man Utd during the last summer, although the refusal of your technician It was enough for the Portuguese to be forced to continue wearing the jersey of the Red Devils. Now relegated to the bench in most games, Cristiano is living one of his worst seasons at a professional level, both in performance and in numbers.

A goal… and a penalty

Till the date, Cristiano Ronaldo He has played nine games with the shirt of the Man Utdbeing a starter only in a game of premier leaguewhere the team he fell thrashed against Brigthon (4-0), and in all three of Europe Leaguewhere he has scored his only goal of the season, which was from the penalty spot against FC Sheriff (0-2).

As for the rest of the games where he has been able to have minutes, Cristiano has shown to be at a level very far from what is expected of a scorer like him. In fact, the Portuguese has only been able to finish 10 times on goal in the premier leaguewhich means an average of less than two shots per game, something incredible for the greatest scorer in the history of football.

A World Cup on the horizon

Not only its performance with the Man Utd is being somewhat questionable, is that his role in the last friendlies with Portugal They haven’t exactly been anything remarkable either. In the match against Spainthe Portuguese had several occasions to have left the match with a goal, but the lack of aimcoupled with his lack of speed at key moments, made could not see door.

There are less than 50 days left until the Qatar World Cup open your doors. As is evident, barring physical setbacks, Cristiano Ronaldo will be with Portugal in group H where they will have to face Uruguay, Ghana and North Koreaalthough its level could force Fernando Santos to bet on other attackers who are in better shape like Leao, Diogo Jota or Gonçalo Ramos.

