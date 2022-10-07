the day the soccer player intentionally hit Shakira with a ball (the video and his mockery after this controversial moment)

On this occasion, the interpreter of Congratulations and the FC Barcelona player They were a trend again as a result of the viralization of a controversial video recorded in 2015.

The names of Shakira and Gerard Pique despite announcing their separation more than four months ago, They continue to cause controversy on social media.

Through social networks, A recording that shows the exact moment in which Piqué hits Shakira with a ball went viral and immediately begins to laugh mockingly.

Despite being an old video, the controversy arose again after Jordi Martin, Spanish paparazzi that has been involved in the separation of both celebrities, Share it on your Twitter account.

Also read: Shakira shows Piqué as an angel: The 2021 photo that goes viral and that fans demand to delete it

In the beginning, Piqué can be heard planning this practical joke against Shakira with the intention of throwing a ball at him.

It may interest you: Shakira and Piqué: the day the soccer player denied the Colombian singer a kiss

“Let’s see if I can hit him directly in the chest,” says the Spanish soccer player in the video.

Seconds later, the exact moment in which the central defender of FC Barcelona kicks the ball and directly hits his then partner.

Because of this video, several followers of Shakira criticized the attitude of Gerard Piqué and they showed their contempt for the constant disrespect he had against the singer over more than 12 years of relationship.

Read more: Cold and distant: the uncomfortable conversation that Shakira and Piqué had during their most recent meeting is filtered

“I don’t know how Shakira stayed with such a fool for so long”, “Clearly, that man is spoiled”, “He was always an imb**** without education or morals” and “Shakira, with the illusion of having a family, does not he sensibly measured that detail, nor that he is an immature child for a woman as incredible as her”, were some of the comments that this controversial video received.