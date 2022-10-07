Sports

Stephen Curry ‘shocked’: Instant revealed where Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole at Warriors practice

NBA

The portal TMZ released a footage taken from the NBA champion’s training, showing the moment in which the power forward attacked the shooting guard, after provocation.

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Golden State Warriors
It was the controversy of the week in the National Basketball Association (NBA)after it was revealed that Draymond Green was braided to blows with jordan poole during a training Golden State Warriors.

An incident that although it was given as past, by the team authorities, who said that the power forward apologized to the shooting guard and his teammates for the factwhile internal sanctions were announced in this regard.

However, a few moments ago, the portal TMZ revealed what many NBA fans wanted to see, such as the video of the Warriors practice and the moment of the incident between Green and Poolewhich had as a direct witness the very Stephen Curry.

This was the Green and Poole fight

The images show that after an action, and while the coach Steve Kerr I was giving instructions the 23-year-old guard began to speak rudely to the veteranwho responded, generating a back and forth of insults between both players, until at one point he took action.

It was there that Green approached Poole, who pushed him, at which point Draymond gives him a strong blow with his right fist, who knocked down his partner and caused Warriors staff and players to get in to prevent the conflict from escalating. To make matters worse, Curry stared at the incident in awe.

