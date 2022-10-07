Roma vs Betis (1-2) / Betic comeback with a starting saveHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Olympic Stadium, Rome / 06.10.2022 16:12:41





A Guido Rodriguez goal At the end of the first half, the Ownership of Andres Guardado and the same agony, the work of Luis Henrique, served the Real Betis to get a valuable 2-1 victory of the Olympic Stadium in Rome; consolidates itself in the leadership of Group C of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023.

The Spanish team reached 9 units in its sector (Roma just 3), thanks to the result on the Jose Mourinho’s Rome and began to pave the way for a possible qualification for the Final Phase next week, when the wolf visit the Benito Villamarín Stadium, on the 13th and a victory for Betis would ensure advancement.

The Italians started by winning the match, thanks to a maximum penalty that Paulo Dybala executed at minute 34; It seemed that the game was going to lean towards the locals, who had their best moments in the first half.

But everything changed when I was about to finish the first part, since Guido Rodríguez equalized the score moments before the teams went to the locker room.

The Roma could no longer display the football with which he wore at timesand the visitors were gaining confidence, until they put the balance in their favor, first in control of the ball and later on the Olympic board.

Luis Henrique André Rosa da Silva was in charge of putting definitive numbers in the Italian capital and consummate the perfect pace of the team led by Manuel Pellegrini, who reached three wins in three duels.

​