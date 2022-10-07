Nintendo reveals the first official trailer for the film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

One of the scenes from the trailer for the movie ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

(Cnn in Spanish) — Nintendo, the giant Japanese video game development and distribution company, made official this October 6 the first trailer for the new animated film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ based on the popular video game character. The film has been produced by Illumination, the animation studio responsible for works such as ‘Despicable Me’ or ‘Minions’ and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

This first trailer revealed for the first time the artistic design and colorful aspect of the film, characteristic of Mario video games, which is much more similar than what the previous and last official Mario film did. The live action film released in 1993 and that had Bob Hoskins and Colombian John Leguizamo in the role of Mario and Luigi, respectively. This was a commercial and critical failure and ended up causing the Japanese company to be much more restrained when it came to licensing its intellectual properties in other media.

The preview of the film also showed one of the aspects that fans most expected to know: listening to Chris Pratt (known for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, since the video game character is especially recognized for not talking too much and for emitting a series of very characteristic sounds when jumping and undertaking other actions.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. In the tape will also be, as a surprise cameo, Charles Martinet the original voice actor of Mario.

The film has been directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and its theatrical release is scheduled for April 7, 2023.