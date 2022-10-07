Neither Thalía nor Verónica Castro, the true favorite of Tigre Azcárraga was Andrea Legarreta

Andrea Legarreta

Andrea Legarreta is one of the oldest presenters of Televisa, it can be said that her career is linked to the San Ángel television station, since she started at a very young age in commercials, then at the age of 12 she entered the CEA and her relationship with the Tiger became narrow.

According to Legarreta, the road was not easy, he received several refusals at the castings and every time he knocked on doors: “the fact that doors were closed to me, that they told me ‘no’ in certain auditions, in castings and more, some teachers even They corrected it in a certain way in which I even doubted whether I should continue or not, because the truth is that everything is learning,” said the actress.

But El Tigre gave her her great opportunity, because she would have told her that “there were many actresses but few presenters like you” as the actress also recalled; So, at 24 years old, she gave him the chance to be a presenter together with the journalist Guillermo Memo Ochoa. This program went off the air, but the only one who was saved was Andrea Legarreta.

Andrea Legarreta has been on Televisa for more than 20 years

The program “Hoy misma” became Hoy, and it is the program with the longest duration, as it had up to 6 hours on the air in one day, and Andrea is the only presenter who has been in the same program for 22 years since the first day, making her the favorite as several presenters have passed who have left in one or two years. Even Verónica Castro, who was one of the most beloved, was banned from Televisa, something that has never happened to Erik Rubin’s wife.